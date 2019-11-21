Go Inside the Enchanting Opening Night of A Christmas Carol on Broadway

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially on Broadway. A Christmas Carol, starring Campbell Scott, opened at the Lyceum Theatre on November 20 for a limited holiday run through January 5. With a new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ story by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scribe Jack Thorne and director Matthew Warchus, this is a must-see. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows, and see which stage VIPs hit the red carpet to celebrate the holiday classic with a new twist.