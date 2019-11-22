Aida Revival to Receive Developmental Lab in Spring 2020; Camille A. Brown Signs On as Choreographer

A new Broadway production of Disney's Aida just might be written in the stars. A revival staging of the early-2000s musical will get a developmental lab presentation from March 9-20, 2020, according to an Equity casting notice. The previously reported revival is to be directed by original cast member Schele Williams; Tony nominee Camille A. Brown has newly joined the creative team as choreographer.



Featuring a Tony-winning score by Elton John and a book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls and David Henry Hwang—based on the opera by Giuseppe Verdi—Aida centers on the love triangle between the Egyptian captain Radames, his fiancée Princess Amneris and her enslaved handmaiden, the Nubian princess Aida, whom Radames loves but does not believe he can be with.



The original Broadway production of Aida starred Adam Pascal as Radames, Sherie Rene Scott as Amneris and Heather Headley in a Tony-winning turn in the title role. Casting for the upcoming workshop will be announced at a later date; till then, look back at original stars Pascal and Headley singing out below.



