Odds & Ends: Fox Nabs Football Comedy Pilot from Tootsie's Robert Horn & Scott Ellis & More

Fox Nabs Football Comedy Pilot from Tootsie's Robert Horn & Scott Ellis

This team is unstoppable. Robert Horn and Scott Ellis, book writer and director of the new musical Tootsie, are teaming up for a TV comedy titled Football Book Club, according to Deadline. Fox has acquired the series' pilot, written by Horn and directed by Ellis, which is set as a career-threatening injury sidelines a professional football wide receiver; soon, a trip to a Georgia bookshop lands him as the only male in an all-female book club. A former writer on the CBS series Designing Women, Horn took home a 2019 Tony Award for his book to Tootsie; Ellis, who was Tony-nominated as the musical's director, is also an Emmy nominee as a director of 30 Rock.



Katrina Lenk Lands Recurring Role in CBS Drama Tommy

Tony winner Katrina Lenk, upcoming star of Company, has booked a recurring role on the upcoming CBS drama Tommy, according to Deadline. Not to be confused with the smash-hit Broadway musical (which will revived in 2021), the TV series follows "Abigail 'Tommy' Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer (played by Tony nominee Edie Falco) who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles." Lenk will take on the role of a sports agent.



Phillipa Soo & More to Lead Off-Broadway Return of Tumacho

Ethan Lipton's 2016 play Tumacho will receive a new engagement off-Broadway next year featuring a multi-talented cast. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman is at the helm of the production of the troupe Clubbed Thumb, set to begin previews on February 17, 2020 and open on February 22 at the Connelly Theater. Heading the cast will be original company members John Ellison Conlee, Bill Buell, Randy Danson and Gibson Frazier; joining them will be Phillipa Soo and Andy Grotelueschen. In Tumacho, the citizens of a frontier outpost are looking for someone to rescue them from the terrors of the local villain. Soon, they wonder whether they have met their salvation—or an even bigger tyrant—when a fiend from the past comes to town. The return run of Tumacho will play a limited engagement through March 14, 2020.



