Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Who's Tommy Will Return to Broadway in 2021

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 21, 2019
"Tommy" creators Des McAnuff & Pete Townshend
(Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage)

The Who's Tommy is heading back to the Great White Way. The celebrated 1993 rock musical will receive its first Broadway revival in 2021, producers Hal Luftig and Patrick Catullo announced today. Co-book writer Des McAnuff, who won a Tony Award for helming the original production, will also direct the revival.

"Our new production of Tommy will be a reinvention aimed directly at today," said McAnuff. "Tommy combines myth and spectacle in a way that truly soars. The key question with any musical is, 'Does the story sing?' and this one most certainly does."

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who's Tommy features music and lyrics by The Who member Pete Townshend and a book by McAnuff and Townshend, with additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon. The show tells the story of a pinball-playing "deaf, dumb and blind" boy who triumphs over his adversities.

The original Broadway production of Tommy boasted a cast that included Michael Cerveris and Alice Ripley. Casting for the revival will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Matt Doyle, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Fitzgerald & More Join Gender-Bent Revival of Company
  2. Disney’s Aladdin Will Launch a Newly-Configured Tour in Fall 2021
  3. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Company Starring Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone
  4. See the Stars of Little Shop of Horrors in Exclusive Portraits on Opening Night
  5. Betrayal's Charlie Cox on Being in a 'Broadway Throuple' with Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston
Newsletters