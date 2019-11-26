Watch Betrayal Star Tom Hiddleston Cry on Cue for Jimmy Fallon

Tom Hiddleston, the star most known for his screen turn in the Avengers films, is currently having a Broadway moment. He's taking on his first main-stem role as Robert in a new revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Hiddleston paid a visit to Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 25 to talk about acting alongside Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox and the process of getting emotional in the moment every night on Broadway. "I don't know how you cry in this play—you do this every play, do you cry?" asked Fallon. "Eight shows a week," said Hiddleston. Fallon countered, "Could you cry on command right now, if I said please cry for us?" Watch what unfolded below and then make plans to see Hiddleston in Betrayal through December 8.



