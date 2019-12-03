Wanna Shipoopi? The Music Man on Broadway Is Having an Open Call for Young People

Want to dance on Broadway eight times a week alongside Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster? If you're between the ages of 8-17, this news is for you. The highly anticipated Broadway revival of The Music Man has announced an open casting call for child and teen dancers. The audition will be held at Pearl Studios on December 8 from 10:00am-12:00pm.



The previously announced new staging of The Music Man will be headlined by Jackman as Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, with Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn. Previews are scheduled to begin on September 9, 2020 ahead of an October 15 opening night at a theater to be announced.



Check out more details about the open casting call below.