Broadway's Music Man Revival Adds Four More Tony Winners to the Cast

A foursome of Tony-winning stars have joined the upcoming main-stem production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man. Jefferson Mays will play Mayor Shinn, with Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo. The previously announced Broadway revival will begin previews on September 9, 2020, with the opening date moved up a week to October 15 at a Shubert venue to be announced.



Mays is a Tony winner for I Am My Own Wife whose other Broadway credits include Tony-nominated turns in Oslo and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder as well as The Front Page, The Best Man, Pygmalion and Journey's End.



Houdyshell earned a Tony Award for her turn as Deirdre Blake in The Humans, a performance she is slated to reprise on-screen. Her other credits include Tony-nominated performances in Well, Follies and A Doll's House, Part 2, in addition to King Lear and Wicked.



Hensley, a Tony winner for Oklahoma!, most recently appeared on Broadway in The Ferryman. His extensive résumé of Broadway credits also includes the 2013 repertory stagings of Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land, as well as Young Frankenstein, Tarzan and Les Misérables.



Irish actress Mullin will make a return to the Great White Way after more than two decades, following a 1998 Tony win for her Broadway debut in The Beauty Queen of Leenane. She also appeared in the 2008 off-Broadway premiere of The Cripple of Inishmaan.



Mays, Houdyshell, Hensley and Mullin join a previously announced cast led by Tony winners Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



The Music Man revival will be directed by Tony winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, with music direction by Patrick Vaccariello, scenic/costume design by Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and dance arrangements by David Chase.