Adam Kantor, Emily Walton, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More to Lead Darling Grenadine Musical at Roundabout Underground

A talented group of stage stars have signed on to headline the new musical Darling Grenadine. The previously announced New York premiere, directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Michael Berresse, will begin previews on January 16, 2020 and officially open on February 10 at Roundabout Underground's Black Box Theatre.

Jay Armstrong Johnson

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Heading the cast will be Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) as Harry and Emily Walton (Come From Away) as Louise, with Jay Armstrong Johnson (Scotland, PA) as Paul, Aury Krebs (A Letter to Harvey Milk) as Woman, Matt Dallal (Measure for Measure) as Man and Mike Nappi (The Orion Experience) as The Street Musician.

Featuring a book and score by Daniel Zaitchik, Darling Grenadine unfolds as charismatic songwriter Harry (Kantor) falls for clever chorus girl Louise (Walton). But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet.

The production's creative team will include Tim Mackabee (sets), Emily Rebholz (costumes), Lap Chi Chu (lighting), Brian Ronan (sound), Edward T Morris (projections), David Gardos (music direction), Matthew Moisey (orchestrations) and William Berloni (animal training).

Darling Grenadine will play a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.