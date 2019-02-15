Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Michael Berresse to Direct New Musical Darling Grenadine; Plus Two World Premieres Set for Roundabout 2020

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 15, 2019
Michael Berresse
(Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a trio of exciting new productions set to appear as part of its 2020 off-Broadway season. The Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre will host a pair of world premiere plays in addition to the New York premiere of a new musical helmed by Tony nominee Michael Berresse (The Cher Show).

Newly announced for early 2020 at the Laura Pels Theatre is the world premiere 72 Miles to Go... by Hilary Bettis (The Americans). The play follows a splintered family over 10 years of strength, struggle and love as they face the profoundly personal drama of immigration.

Also in early 2020, Roundabout Underground will debut its first new musical in a decade with Darling Grenadine, a New York premiere with a book and score by Daniel Zaitchik (Picnic at Hanging Rock) to be directed and choreographed by Berresse. In Darling Grenadine, when charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise, all of Manhattan glitters with the blush of new love. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet.

In spring of 2020 at the Pels, Roundabout will offer the world premiere of ...what the end will be written by Jiréh Breon Holder (Too Heavy for Your Pocket) and directed by Margot Bordelon (Do You Feel Anger?). The play centers on three generations of men living under one roof and grappling with their own truths of what it means to be black and gay.

Production dates, casting and additional creative team information for Roundabout's 2020 off-Broadway programming is forthcoming.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in an Electric First Trailer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  2. Happy Valentine's Day from the Stars of Pretty Woman! See Their Hot Tips, Celeb Crushes, Pickup Lines & More
  3. Wicked Will Welcome Michael McCormick & Gizel Jiménez to Broadway Cast
  4. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour
  5. Michael Jackson Musical Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters