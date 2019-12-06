See Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier & the Cast of A Soldier's Play Gear Up for Broadway

Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play is set to make its Broadway premiere at the American Airlines Theatre this season. The drama stars David Alan Grier as a black sergeant murdered on a Louisiana army base and Blair Underwood as the tenacious investigator racing to unravel the crime. The cast, which also includes Jerry O'Connell and Nnamdi Asomugha and is directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, gathered together on December 5 at the American Airlines Theatre to meet the press. Take a peek at the pics, and then go see this thrilling play!

The company of A Soldier's Play includes Jared Grimes, Lee Aaron Rosen, Billy Eugene Jones, Blair Underwood, Nate Mann, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jerry O'Connell, David Alan Grier, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Nnamdi Asomugha and Warner Miller. Performances are scheduled to begin on December 27 at the American Airlines Theatre.