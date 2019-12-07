Ron Leibman, Tony-Winning Original Roy Cohn of Angels in America, Dies at 82

Ron Leibman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who left a mark on Broadway originating the role of Roy Cohn in Angels in America, died on December 6, according to Variety. The cause of death is currently unknown. Leibman was 82.

Leibman made his Broadway debut in Dear Me, The Sky Is Falling (1963), following up that turn with roles in Bicycle Ride to Nevada (1963) and The Deputy (1964). He turned heads with his turn as Sergeant Henderson in Joseph Heller's We Bombed in New Haven (1968), earning a Theatre World Award and a Drama Desk Award for his performance.

It wasn't until later in his Broadway career that Leibman found the role of a lifetime, portraying the real-life Roy Cohn—known as Senator Joseph McCarthy's attorney during the McCarthy investigations of 1954—in Tony Kushner's two-part play Angels in America (1993-1994). Leibman took home the 1993 Tony Award as Best Leading Actor for his turn in the play's first part, Millennium Approaches.

Leibman's stage résumé also includes Broadway roles in Cop-Out (1969), I Ought to Be in Pictures (1980), Doubles (1985) and Rumors (1988). Off-Broadway, he was seen in The Poker Session (1967), Room Service (1970), Rich and Famous (1976), Non Pasquale (1983), The Merchant of Venice (1995), A Dybbuk, or Between Two Worlds (1997) and Adam Baum and the Jew Movie (1999).

On-screen, Leibman garnered an Emmy Award for his turn in the drama series Kaz (1978) and a Golden Globe nomination for the TV movie Christmas Eve (1986). He also made memorable appearances on TV's Friends (1996-2004) as Dr. Leonard Green (dad to Jennifer Aniston's Rachel) and The Sopranos (2006) as Dr. Lior Plepler.

Leibman is survived by his wife, actress Jessica Walter, and stepdaughter Brooke Bowman. He was previously married to actress Linda Lavin.