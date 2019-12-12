Caroline, or Change Revival Adds Caissie Levy, John Cariani & More to the Cast

Additional casting has been annonuced for the upcoming Broadway revival of the Tony-nominated musical Caroline, or Change. The previously announced production, directed by Michael Longhurst, will begin previews on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7 at Roundabout Theatre Company's Studio 54. Sharon D. Clarke will reprise her Olivier-winning performance as Caroline.

Jonah Mussolino

(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)

Newly announced cast members include Caissie Levy (Frozen) as Rose Stopnick Gellman, Tony nominee John Cariani (The Band's Visit) as Stuart Gellman, Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away) as Dotty Moffett, Chip Zien (It Shoulda Been You, Into the Woods) as Mr. Stopnick and newcomer Jonah Mussolino as Noah Gellman.

Also new to the cast are Stuart Zagnit (Newsies) as Grandpa Gellman, Chinua Payne (The Lion King) as Jackie Thibodeaux, Alexander Bello (The Rose Tattoo) as Joe Thibodeaux, Arica Jackson (Waitress) as the Washing Machine and Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud) as Radio 1, with Nya and Harper Miles in their Broadway debuts as Radio 2 and Radio 3, respectively.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner and music by Jeanine Tesori, Caroline, or Change is set in Louisiana in 1963; revolution is in the air, but not so much for Caroline (Clarke), the poorly paid maid toiling endlessly in the sweltering basement of the Gellman household. It's a fantastical, magical place amid the piles of laundry and singing washing machines, especially for eight-year-old Noah Gellman (Mussolino), who sneaks downstairs to see her whenever he can. Yet a simple gesture to leave more money in Caroline's pocket is about to test who and how far the winds of change can ever really reach.

Caroline, or Change will feature musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, with scenic design by Fly Davis, costume design by Fly Davis, lighting design by Jack Knowles and sound design by Paul Arditti.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.