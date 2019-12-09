Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tony Winner René Auberjonois, Known for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Dies at 79

Obit
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 9, 2019
René Auberjonois
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Image)

Stage and screen star René Auberjonois, who earned a Tony Award for his featured turn in 1970's Coco, passed away on December 8, according to The New York Times. The cause was metastatic lung cancer. He was 79.

Auberjonois made his Broadway debut in King Lear (1968), and quickly followed that with appearances in A Cry of Players (1968), Fire! (1969) and his first Tony-nominated turn in Coco, which went on to earn him his first, and only, Tony Award.

He received three more Tony nominations for his roles in The Good Doctor (1974), Big River (1985) and City of Angels 1990. Auberjonois' other Broadway credits include Twelfth Night (1972), Metamorphosis (1989), Dance of the Vampires (2002) and more. He was last seen on stage in 2004's Sly Fox.

Auberjonois also had an illustrious screen career, including a starring turn in the long-running Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He was Emmy nominated for Benson in 1984 and The Practice in 2001. He also appeared on Madam Secretary and lended his voice for several projects, including Johnny Quest, The Legend of Tarzan, The Princess Diaries and more.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Mihalyi) Auberjonois, whom he married in 1963; and two children—actress Tessa Auberjonois and actor Rèmy-Luc Auberjonois.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Andrew Lloyd Webber & More Earn 2020 Golden Globe Nominations
  2. Tony Goldwyn to Fill In for John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance
  3. Watch Jeanna de Waal Belt Out 'If' from the Princess Diana Musical, Diana
  4. They Love Play Rehearsal! Scott Folan, Blake Patrick Anderson & More Set for London's Be More Chill
  5. Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, Julia Murney & More Join Between the Lines Off-Broadway
Back to Top
Newsletters