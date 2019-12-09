Tony Winner René Auberjonois, Known for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Dies at 79

Stage and screen star René Auberjonois, who earned a Tony Award for his featured turn in 1970's Coco, passed away on December 8, according to The New York Times. The cause was metastatic lung cancer. He was 79.



Auberjonois made his Broadway debut in King Lear (1968), and quickly followed that with appearances in A Cry of Players (1968), Fire! (1969) and his first Tony-nominated turn in Coco, which went on to earn him his first, and only, Tony Award.



He received three more Tony nominations for his roles in The Good Doctor (1974), Big River (1985) and City of Angels 1990. Auberjonois' other Broadway credits include Twelfth Night (1972), Metamorphosis (1989), Dance of the Vampires (2002) and more. He was last seen on stage in 2004's Sly Fox.



Auberjonois also had an illustrious screen career, including a starring turn in the long-running Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He was Emmy nominated for Benson in 1984 and The Practice in 2001. He also appeared on Madam Secretary and lended his voice for several projects, including Johnny Quest, The Legend of Tarzan, The Princess Diaries and more.



He is survived by his wife, Judith (Mihalyi) Auberjonois, whom he married in 1963; and two children—actress Tessa Auberjonois and actor Rèmy-Luc Auberjonois.