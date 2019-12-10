Public Theater Announces Complete Casting for World Premiere Coal Country

Full casting is here for Coal Country, a new play by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen set to make its world premiere at the Public Theater in 2020. The previously announced off-Broadway production, directed by Blank and featuring original music by Steve Earle, will begin previews on February 18, 2020 and officially open on March 3.

The cast will include Ezra Knight (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Roosevelt, Mary Bacon (Women Without Men) as Patti, Amelia Campbell (Taking Care of Baby) as Mindi, Michael Gaston (I Was Most Alive With You) as Stanley Goose, Thomas Kopache (Coriolanus) as Gary, Michael Laurence (Appropriate) as Tommy, Deirdre Madigan (Exit Strategy) as Judy and Melinda Tanner (Daredevil) as Judge.

Set in 2010, Coal Country recounts the Upper Big Branch mine explosion that killed 29 men and tore a hole in the lives of countless others. Based on first-person accounts by survivors and family members, Blank and Jensen, award-winning writers of The Exonerated, dig deep into the lives and loss of the most deadly mining disaster in recent U.S. history.

Coal Country will feature scenic design by Richard Hoover, costume design by Jessica Jahn, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Darron L. West.

The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 29, 2020.