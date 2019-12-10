See Judith Ivey and the Cast of Greater Clements Celebrate Their Off-Broadway Opening Night

On December 9, Greater Clements celebrated its opening night at Lincoln Center Theater. The new play by Samuel D. Hunter is set in a fictional mining town in Idaho thrown into turmoil by gentrification, which is pushing out local longtime residents. Judith Ivey plays Maggie, who runs a museum that's on the verge of shutting down, and whose son (played by Edmond Donovan) has a mental illness. Greater Clements is directed by Davis McCallum, and is running off-Broadway until January 19. See photos of the cast after their opening night performance, and go see this moving portrait of modern Americana.

Edmond Donovan and Judith Ivey play mother and son in Greater Clements