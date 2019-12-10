See Judith Ivey and the Cast of Greater Clements Celebrate Their Off-Broadway Opening Night

On December 9, Greater Clements celebrated its opening night at Lincoln Center Theater. The new play by Samuel D. Hunter is set in a fictional mining town in Idaho thrown into turmoil by gentrification, which is pushing out local longtime residents. Judith Ivey plays Maggie, who runs a museum that's on the verge of shutting down, and whose son (played by Edmond Donovan) has a mental illness. Greater Clements is directed by Davis McCallum, and is running off-Broadway until January 19. See photos of the cast after their opening night performance, and go see this moving portrait of modern Americana.