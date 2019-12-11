Broadway's Company Revival Finalizes Principal Casting; Rashidra Scott to Play Susan

Principal casting is complete for the upcoming Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. Stage veteran Rashidra Scott will take on the role of Susan in the new production from director Marianne Elliott, scheduled to begin previews on March 2, 2020 and officially open on March 22 at the Jacobs Theatre.

Currently appearing on Broadway as Josephine in Ain't Too Proud, Scott's other credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Sister Act, Finian's Rainbow, Hair and Avenue Q. She has also appeared in regional productions of Dreamgirls and Anything Goes.

Elliott's gender-blind revival will also include the previously announced Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Conte Thornton as PJ and Kyle Dean Massey as Theo.

Elliott's take on the Tony-winning 1970 musical follows Bobbie (Bobby in the original) upon her 35th birthday party as her friends begin to wonder why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to start a family. The musical features iconic songs including "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side" and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervision), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations) and Sam Davis (dance arrangements).

Ensemble casting will be announced at a later date.