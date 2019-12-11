Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary to Debut at Sundance

Sundance Institute has announced the world premiere of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a documentary charting the rise of Lin-Manuel Miranda's celebrated improv hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, which is currently appearing on Broadway for a limited run.

Following the 15-year journey of the group's founding members, the documentary sees the performers reflecting on why their show remains an important piece of their personal, creative and professional history—from its beginnings in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in NYC to the Broadway stage at the Booth Theatre.

Cast members set to appear in We Are Freestyle Love Supreme include Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Chris Sullivan. The doc will be directed by Andrew Fried and produced by Miranda, Thomas Kail, Sarina Roma, Jill Furman, Jon Steingart and Jenny Steingart. A debut date will be announced soon.

In related Sundance news, the Institute has announced the world premiere film Siempre, Luis, centered on the journey of Miranda's father, Luis Miranda. The documentary follows his path from Puerto Rico to the U.S. and eventually the efforts of bringing Hamilton to his island home.