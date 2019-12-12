See the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform Alanis Morissette's 'You Learn'

The cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill reminded audiences of Good Morning America on December 12 exactly why we fell in love with Alanis Morissette 20 years ago—and why her Broadway jukebox musical, directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus and written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, has crowds buzzing. Elizabeth Stanley, who stars as Mary Jane Healy, sang "You Learn," a song about meeting life's leviathan challenges, alongside fellow cast members Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena and Kathryn Gallagher. Jagged Little Pill, which offers an original story from the emotional depths of Morissette's Grammy-winning album of the same name, opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 5. Watch the cast perform the musical's new version of Morissette's hit song below.