See Tony Shalhoub & Krysta Rodriguez Under the Big Top at the Broadway for All Gala

Hot Shot
by Michael Appler • Dec 11, 2019
Krysta Rodriguez poses under the big top.
(Photos: Janice Yim)

Tony Shalhoub and Krysta Rodriguez gathered with industry leaders and performers under New York's most famous circus tent on December 9, to celebrate the second annual Cabaret at the Big Apple Circus. Proceeds from the gala supported Broadway For All, a non-profit organization that champions diversity across the theater community. Shalhoub hosted the evening, which honored Emmy and Grammy Award winning actress Kristolyn Lloyd, Tony nominated playwright Heidi Schreck and Tony-winning producer Jana Shea. Rodriguez was one of the cabaret performers, alongside J. Robert Spencer, Megan McGinnis, Amber Iman, and Heidi Rodewald. Below, see your favorite Broadway stars join the circus and pose next to human-sized popcorn.

Tony Shalhoub poses with his wife, Broadway actress Brooke Adams.
Amber Iman performs at the cabaret.
Tony Shalhoub with honoree Jana Shea and Next To Normal Tony nominee J. Robert Spencer.
BFA Founder and President Osh Ghanimah addresses the gala's attendees.
