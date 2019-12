Laura Linney is about to step out on a Broadway stage by herself. Starting January 4, Linney will star in My Name is Lucy Barton, a solo show by Rona Munro, adapted from Elizabeth Strout's novel of the same name. The show, directed by Richard Eyre, follows a woman who wakes up after an operation to find her estranged mother at the foot of her bed. See it at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre through March 1.

Rona Munro, Laura Linney, and Elizabeth Strout