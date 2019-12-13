Bio-Musical of 'La Bamba' Rocker Ritchie Valens in the Works; Tony Taccone to Direct

A new musical based on the life and music of 1950s rocker Ritchie Valens is in development, producer Brad Garfield has announced. Tony Taccone, a Broadway veteran who recently concluded his tenure as artistic director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre, will direct.

Titled Come On, Let's Go (named for one of Valens' bestselling records), the musical will feature a book by Richard Montoya (Water & Power, Radio Mambo) and an original score from Louie Pérez and David Hidalgo of the rock band Los Lobos, along with a number of Valens' hits.

"We are excited to create an original rock musical—a rockumentary that needs to be told about a legendary pioneer," Garfield said in a statement. "With one hundred percent support from Ritchie's three siblings who are still alive, our award-winning team is filled with desire, passion and responsibility on keeping Ritchie's true legacy alive."

Valens rose to fame in the 1950s with a string of hits that included "La Bamba," "Donna" and "Come On, Let's Go." He died at age 17 in a plane crash that also killed Buddy Holly and J. P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson. Valens was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. His life was theatricalized on the big screen in the 1987 biopic La Bamba.

A production timeline, including a debut staging of Come On, Let's Go, will be announced at a later date.