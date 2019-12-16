Sponsored
Cyndi Lauper to Perform at Roundabout Gala Honoring Alan Cumming

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 16, 2019
Tony-winning songwriter Cyndi Lauper will take the stage this spring with a special performance at Roundabout Theatre Company's annual gala. The previously announced event, honoring Tony winner Alan Cumming with the award for Excellence in the Theatre, will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 2, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Lauper, a Tony winner for her score of Kinky Boots and currently at work on a Working Girl musical, first kicked off her relationship with Roundabout appearing as Jenny alongside Cumming as Macheath in the company's 2006 Tony-nominated revival of The Threepenny Opera. Cumming won a Tony for his turn as the Emcee in Roundabout's Tony-winning staging of Cabaret.

Roundabout's 2020 gala will also hat-tip Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy.

The gala's creative team will be announced shortly. For information on attending the event, click here.

