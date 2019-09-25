Sponsored
Bridget Carpenter & Christopher Ashley Join Cyndi Lauper on Working Girl Musical

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 25, 2019
Bridget Carpenter
(Photo: Ricky Middlesworth)

Librettist and screenwriter Bridget Carpenter (Friday Night Lights) and Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) have joined the creative team of the in-development musical adaptation of the 1988 film Working Girl.

Christopher Ashley
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The previously announced musical comedy will feature a score by Tony winner Cyndi Lauper (Kinky Boots); Carpenter replaces the previously announced book writer Kim Rosenstock, who has withdrawn due to scheduling conflicts.

Carpenter and Ashley previously collaborated on the musical adaptation of Disney's Freaky Friday. The film Working Girl, directed by Mike Nichols, premiered in 1988 and went on to receive the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy and an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

An out-of-town developmental production is being planned for the 2021-2022 season.

