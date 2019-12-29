Tony Winner Santino Fontana on How Tootsie Changed His Heart and Hamstrings

In the corporate world, employees leaving a job are often asked to sit through an exit interview with HR about their time at the company. That concept doesn’t exist for Broadway performers, but we love checking in with stars when they finish up a successful run. Santino Fontana nabbed the 2019 Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award for originating the roles of Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels in the musical comedy Tootsie, which is based on the beloved 1982 film of the same name. Fontana and company will take their last bow in the show on January 5, the musical's final performance at the Marquis Theatre. It will launch a national tour in 2020, and Dorothy Michaels will live on internationally in London, Tokyo and other countries.

In addition to Tootsie, Fontana has appeared on Broadway in Cinderella, Act One, The Importance of Being Earnest, Billy Elliot and more. He also has many film and television credits, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Shades of Blue, and voicing the character of Hans in the blockbuster Disney movie musical Frozen. As his time in Tootsie draws to a close, we asked the dry-witted Fontana a few questions about his experience playing an actor who will do anything to land the role of a lifetime.

How did you feel when you first got this job?

Excited.

How do you feel now that you’re leaving?

Grateful.

What are three words you would use to describe your experience?

Hilarious. Tiring... Spanx.

What was the easiest thing about this job?

Working with the cast.

What was the hardest thing?

The corset.

What was the highlight of your time at this job?

My rock star wife giving birth to my beautiful daughter. [Fontana and his wife Jessica welcomed their daughter on September 24.]

What skills do you think are required for future job applicants?

A disciplined skin care regimen.

What advice would you give to future employees in your job position?

Find a local hot tub and patronize it often.

How do you think you’ve grown?

My heart is bigger and my hamstrings are tighter.

What will you miss the most?

The people.