Matt Rodin to Star in Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Matt Rodin is discovering the origin of love! The multi-talented actor and Broadway.com contributor has nabbed the title role in a new staging of the cult-hit musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The production of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, helmed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, will begin previews on January 28, 2020 and officially open on January 31. Bethany Thomas will co-star as Yitzhak.

In addition to creating and hosting Broadway.com's Red Carpet Challenge, Rodin also developed The Come Up for the Broadway Podcast Network and the monthly New York City gathering Urban Campfire. He recently headlined the world premiere production of Beau at the Adirondack Theater Festival and has performed regionally at Baltimore Center Stage, North Carolina Theatre and North Shore Music Theatre.

Featuring a book by original star John Cameron Mitchell and a score by Stephen Trask, Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of a fictional rock 'n' roll band, fronted by Hedwig (Rodin), a transgender woman from communist East Berlin. Between rock songs, Hedwig regales the audience with both humorous and painful stories about her life, including her botched sex-change operation. Trask's score features "Tear Me Down," "Wig in a Box," "Wicked Little Town," "Angry Inch," "The Origin of Love" and more.

Milwaukee Rep's production will feature music direction by Dan Kazemi, with scenic design by Scott Davis, costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg, lighting design by Jason Fassl, sound design by Barry G. Funderburg and projection design by Mike Tutai.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 8, 2020.