Is This Ironic? The Stars of Jagged Little Pill Have the Answers

by Diep Tran • Dec 9, 2019
Ever since Alanis Morissette penned her hit song “Ironic” in the mid-90s, many have debated whether situations like “rain on your wedding day” is actually ironic. To solve that age-old question, Broadway.com contributor Matt Rodin went to the opening night of the Morissette-inspired musical Jagged Little Pill on December 5. On the red carpet, he tested a number of people, including stars Elizabeth Stanley Derek KlenaCelia Rose Gooding, and Kathryn Gallagher (plus party guests Ashley Park and LaChanze) about the definition of irony. Is jumbo shrimp ironic? What about a no smoking sign on your cigarette break? The latter may or may not be ironic but according to Stanley, it definitely “sucks.” 

Jagged Little Pill weaves the songs from Morissette and Glen Ballard’s Grammy-winning 1995 album to explore the not-so-quiet desperations of a suburban family. Watch the video to find more about what's ironic and what's simply unfortunate.

 

Jagged Little Pill

A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s award-winning album.
