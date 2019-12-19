Hannah Waddingham & More to Join Rachel Tucker in The Pirate Queen Benefit at London Coliseum

Further casting has been announced for the upcoming charity gala performance of the 2007 musical The Pirate Queen, slated to play London Coliseum next year. The previously announced event, a benefit for the nonprofit Leukaemia U.K., will run for one performance on February 23, 2020. The event will mark the musical's London debut.

New to the principal cast are three-time Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham (Spamalot) as Queen Elizabeth, Steph Parry (42nd Street) as Majella and Emma Norman (Sweeney Todd) as Evleen.

The newly announced ensemble includes Pearce Barron, Jamie Birkett, Trudi Camilleri, Sabrina Carter, Shaun Dalton, Adam Dawson, Callum Heinrich, Jade Johnson, Harry Mills, Charlotte Payne, Sophie Reeves, Jak Skelly, Skye Adams, Thomas Ball, Jeremy Batt, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Sinead O Callaghan, Christopher Cameron, Jordan Castle, Alfie Doohan, Charlie Ellerton, Judicel Eslao, Nicola Espallardo, Amy Everett, Lois Morgan Gay, Aidan Harkins, Siwan Henderson, Hannah-Grace Lawson, James Mateo-Salt, Scarlett Maltman, Ethan Tanner, Harry Winchester and Cristian Zaccarini.

They join the previously announced Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker (Come From Away) as Grace O'Malley alongside Britain's Got Talent winners Jai McDowall as Tiernan and Matthew Pagan as Donal.

The Pirate Queen chronicles the real-life story of Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate Grace O'Malley (Tucker) in 16th-century Ireland. To protect her people and save her one true love, O'Malley must confront the one woman more powerful than her—her fierce rival Queen Elizabeth I of England (Waddingham).

Adapted from the novel Grania—She King of the Irish Seas by Morgan Llewelyn, The Pirate Queen features a book by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Richard Maltby Jr., music by Schönberg and lyrics by Boublil, Maltby and John Dempsey.