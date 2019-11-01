Rachel Tucker to Star in Gala Performance of The Pirate Queen at London Coliseum

Olivier-nominated actress Rachel Tucker will lend her talents to the 2007 musical The Pirate Queen for a charity gala performance next year. Drew Baker will direct the event, slated to appear on February 23, 2020 at the London Coliseum; the event will mark the musical's London debut. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Leukaemia U.K.



The Pirate Queen chronicles the real-life story of Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate Grace O'Malley (Tucker) in 16th-century Ireland. To protect her people and save her one true love, O'Malley must confront the one woman more powerful than her—her fierce rival Queen Elizabeth I of England.



Tucker earned an Olivier nomination for her turn in the West End premiere of Come From Away. Her stage résumé also includes performances in Wicked and The Last Ship.



Joining Tucker in the Pirate Queen cast will be Britain's Got Talent winners Jai McDowall as Tiernan and Matthew Pagan as Donal, with further casting to come.



Adapted from the novel Grania—She King of the Irish Seas by Morgan Llewelyn, The Pirate Queen features a book by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Richard Maltby Jr., music by Schönberg and lyrics by Boublil, Maltby and John Dempsey.



The 2007 Broadway production of The Pirate Queen starred Stephanie J. Block as Grace O'Malley.