John Cariani Is Adapting His Popular Play Almost, Maine into a Young Adult Novel

Celebrated writer and actor John Cariani is turning his highly produced play Almost, Maine into a young adult novel. Feiwel & Friends, an imprint of Macmillan, is publishing the book, slated to be released on March 31.

Almost, Maine, which follows residents of a small, northern town falling in and out of love at an alarming rate, premiered at Maine's Portland Stage Company in 2004, which was followed by a 2005 off-Broadway premiere and a 2014 revival. Since its debut, Almost, Maine has become one of the most produced plays across the U.S.

In addition to his work as a playwright, Cariani is known for his busy acting career, which includes a Tony-nominated turn as Motel in the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof, in addition to roles in Something Rotten! and The Band's Visit. This spring, he'll play Stuart Gellman in a new Broadway staging of Caroline, or Change.