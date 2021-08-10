Michael Maliakel & Shoba Narayan to Lead Aladdin on Broadway

This news is shining, shimmering, splendid! Disney hit Aladdin will return to Broadway with new stars. Michael Maliakel and Shoba Narayan will take over the roles of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, respectively. As previously reported, the musical will resume performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28.

The returning cast of Aladdin features four original company members in principal roles: Michael James Scott as Genie, Tony nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago and Dennis Stowe as the Jafar/Sultan standby. Also returning to the company are Milo Alosi as Kassim, Brad Weinstock as Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Juwan Crawley as a Genie/Sultan standby. Broadway's Aladdin will also welcome Zach Bencal as Babkak and Frank Viveros as a Genie/Sultan/Babkak standby, both joining the Broadway cast after performing the roles on tour.

The company is rounded out by Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Netanel Bellaishe, Michael Callahan, Mike Cannon, Matthew deGuzman, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Samantha Farrow, Jacob Gutierrez, Heather Makalani, Stanley Martin, Paul HeeSang Miller, April Holloway, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Charles South, Angelo Soriano and Katie Terza.

Maliakel makes his Broadway debut after appearing on the 25th anniversary national tour of The Phantom of the Opera. Narayan's previous Broadway credits include Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and Nessarose in Wicked, as well as Eliza in the North American tour of Hamilton.

Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.