See Why Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan Are Excited to Put Their Stamps on Frozen

McKenzie Kurtz is making her Broadway debut as Princess Anna in Frozen and she still can't believe it. "I find myself having out of body experiences a lot," she said at a press event at Sardi's restaurant on February 28. "I fell in love with the movie the first time I saw it. And then fell in love with the musical when I saw it. It's so much about love and relationships and family. Everyone sees themselves in it."

Kurtz, Ciara Renée and Ryan McCartan began performances in the Disney musical on the same day and so far, they're excited to add their own marks to the roles. Renée's casting is also a milestone because it makes her the first woman of color to play the role of Elsa full-time on Broadway. "I've been very blessed to play some very interesting women in my career and I'm glad that I get to add Elsa to that roster," Renée said. "She is absolutely a very, very powerful woman and she comes into her power in this show. She starts out very walled off and blocked off and afraid of herself and afraid of her power, which I think a lot of women can understand. And by the end of it, you get to see her stepping into it. I think that that's an incredible arc."

McCartan, who plays Prince Hans, one of Anna's love interests, said he's excited because of all the young minds he can potentially inspire every night. "There is absolutely, without a doubt, someone in this audience who is experiencing Broadway for the first time," he said. "That comes with it an awesome responsibility to make sure that we do it right and to make sure that we show them, this is a place you wanna come back to. You want to be a patron of the arts and most specifically, Broadway, for the rest of your life. And we're gonna show you why." See the photos of the cast below and watch them talk about their love of Disney magic.

Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz

Ciara Renée

McKenzie Kurtz