Watch The Lion King Star Adrienne Walker's Soulful Rendition of 'Shadowland'

Adrienne Walker is currently portraying Nala in the smash hit Broadway production of The Lion King and unlike in the animated film, her character gets a solo song. She recently came by Broadway.com HQ to perform a jazzy rendition of "Shadowland" for Club Broadway.com. "This song comes from a moment of desperation: the Pride Lands are basically destroyed. It's a pivotal moment for Nala. She knows she needs to go out and search for something on her own," Walker explained. That something turns out to be Simba, and it is Nala who urges him to come back, claim his throne, and bring back order. "I love that this song shows a huge range, not only vocally but emotionally. There is a journey in it. It starts with this idea of leaving. There's a bit of hopelessness, but that turns to triumph towards the end. I love that it has all of those colors to it."

Adrienne Walker in The Lion King (Photo by Deen van Meer)

Walker remembered first learning the number during her audition process for the role: "I was in my apartment trying not to sing too loud," she recalled with a laugh. "I remember thinking, 'Wow. This is a really powerful song.' There's a soulfulness to it and a heart to it that I think is really special."

Walker, who also wowed audiences with her voice in the 2019 revival of Kiss Me, Kate, has portrayed Nala since 2016 at the Minskoff Theatre and she's still finding different colors within her role. "The reward for me is to be part of something that other people I admire so much have done," she said. "To walk in their footsteps and be a part of The Lion King's legacy is very special to me."

Watch Walker perform "Shadowland" below!