World Premiere Coal Country Gets Weeklong Extension at Off-Broadway's Public Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 3, 2020
Mary Bacon, Ezra Knight & Thomas Kopache in "Coal Country"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Audiences will now have an additional week to check out Coal Country. The new drama, originally scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 29, will now conclude its off-Broadway run at the Public Theater on April 5. The production began previews on February 18 and will open tonight, March 3.

Directed by Jessica Blank and written by Blank and Erik Jensen, Coal Country recounts the Upper Big Branch mine explosion that killed 29 men and tore a hole in the lives of countless others. Based on first-person accounts by survivors and family members, Blank and Jensen, award-winning writers of The Exonerated, dig deep into the lives and loss of the most deadly mining disaster in recent U.S. history.

The cast includes Ezra Knight as Roosevelt, Mary Bacon as Patti, Amelia Campbell as Mindi, Michael Gaston as Stanley Goose, Thomas Kopache as Gary, Michael Laurence as Tommy, Deirdre Madigan as Judy and Melinda Tanneras Judge.

The production features scenic design by Richard Hoover, costume design by Jessica Jahn, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Darron L. West.

