Len Cariou to Be Joined by David Lansbury in Harry Townsend's Last Stand

God that's good! In a sweet bit of casting, David Lansbury will join the cast of the off-Broadway two-hander Harry Townsend's Last Stand beginning on March 9. Veteran actor Lansbury, who is the nephew of legendary star Angela Lansbury, will appear alongside her fellow original Sweeney Todd castmate Len Cariou. David Lansbury will begin in the role of Alan on March 9, replacing original cast member Craig Bierko, who played his final performance on March 3.

David Lansbury has previously appeared on stage in Broadway productions of War Horse, Hedda Gabler, Major Barbara and The Heidi Chronicles. His off-Broadway credits include Hangmen, Banished Children of Eve, Groundswell, Defender of the Faith, The Hairy Ape, Comedians, Pride's Crossing, Hapgood and Advice from a Caterpillar. He shared the stage with Angela Lansbury in a 2017 reading of The Chalk Garden.

Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand

(Photo: Maria Baranova)

Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers on 85-year-old Harry Townsend (Cariou), a widower living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Besides his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan (Lansbury), who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds.

Karen Carpenter directs the production, which began previews on November 18 and officially opened on December 4.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand is scheduled to play a limited engagement through April 5.