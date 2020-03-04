Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Len Cariou to Be Joined by David Lansbury in Harry Townsend's Last Stand

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2020

God that's good! In a sweet bit of casting, David Lansbury will join the cast of the off-Broadway two-hander Harry Townsend's Last Stand beginning on March 9. Veteran actor Lansbury, who is the nephew of legendary star Angela Lansbury, will appear alongside her fellow original Sweeney Todd castmate Len Cariou. David Lansbury will begin in the role of Alan on March 9, replacing original cast member Craig Bierko, who played his final performance on March 3.

David Lansbury has previously appeared on stage in Broadway productions of War Horse, Hedda Gabler, Major Barbara and The Heidi Chronicles. His off-Broadway credits include Hangmen, Banished Children of Eve, Groundswell, Defender of the Faith, The Hairy Ape, Comedians, Pride's Crossing, Hapgood and Advice from a Caterpillar. He shared the stage with Angela Lansbury in a 2017 reading of The Chalk Garden.

Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers on 85-year-old Harry Townsend (Cariou), a widower living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Besides his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan (Lansbury), who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds.

Karen Carpenter directs the production, which began previews on November 18 and officially opened on December 4.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand is scheduled to play a limited engagement through April 5.

David Lansbury
(Photo provided by Keith Sherman & Associates)
View Comments

Related Shows

Harry Townsend's Last Stand

from $61.50

Star Files

Craig Bierko

Len Cariou

Angela Lansbury

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Defy Gravity in John Mulaney's Ultimate Broadway Mash-Up
  2. & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen & Fiddler on the Roof Lead 2020 Olivier Award Nominations
  3. Broadway Grosses: New Frozen Stars Let the Sun Shine On
  4. Marriage Stories: See Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick On Stage Together in Plaza Suite
  5. American Buffalo's Sam Rockwell, Laurence Fishburne & Darren Criss Preview Their 'Timeless' Play
Back to Top
Newsletters