Watch Jagged Little Pill's Elizabeth Stanley Throw Pottery & Shake It Off on Side By Side

Elizabeth Stanley in Jagged Little Pill

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

After lending her talents to roles in Company, Cry-Baby, Million Dollar Quartet and On the Town, Elizabeth Stanley is now tearing it up on stage in Jagged Little Pill, the new musical featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette. Her character Mary Jane Healy, the mother of a picture-perfect family, is secretly suffering from an opioid addiction. It's an emotional performance, which is why it's so important for Stanley to have fun when she's not belting out angsty rock anthems at the Broadhurst Theatre. Stanley recently got silly with Susan Blackwell at La Mano Pottery, one of her favorite New York City spots, on the season premiere of Side By Side. Get ready for pot-throwing (sort of), tales from Stanley's tuba-playing days and the best dang argument for feng shui you've ever heard.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Stanley started taking pottery classes years ago to have a creative outlet different from performing. She can now make a mean plate.

After one of her more intense scenes in Jagged Little Pill, she shakes things off with her pals backstage. Stanley demonstrated this very important ritual to Blackwell.

We adore Stanley—and her fierce brows.

Catch Stanley in Jagged Little Pill at the Broadhurst Theatre, and watch the full episode below!