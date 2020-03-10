Sponsored
Richard Fleeshman & More Set for New Comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again at London's National

London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 10, 2020
Richard Fleeshman
(Photo provided by The National Theatre)

Full casting is here for Jack Absolute Flies Again, a new comedy by Olivier-nominated playwright Richard Bean set to arrive at London's National Theatre this spring. Thea Sharrock will direct the production, scheduled to run from April 15 through July 25.

Heading the cast will be Olivier nominee Richard Fleeshman as Dudley Scunthorpe, Laurie Davidson as Jack Absolute, Natalie Simpson as Lydia Languish, Caroline Quentin as Mrs Malaprop, James Fleet as Sir Anthony Absolute, Lisa McGrillis as Lucy, Helena Wilson as Julia Melville, Jordan Metcalfe as Roy Faulkland, James Corrigan as Bob "Wingnut" Acres, Akshay Sharan as Bhaggi "Tony" Khattri, Tim Steed as Brian Coventry, Theo Cowan as Peter Kingsmith and Azan Ahmed as Sergeant Sampson.

Set in July 1940, Jack Absolute Flies Again takes place after an aerial dog fight, as Pilot Officer Jack Absolute (Davidson) flies home to his intrepid young Hurricane squadron at RAF Fontwell, formerly Malaprop Hall, East Sussex. Back on British soil, Jack is shocked to find his old flame, Lydia (Simpson), on the base. Setting his sights on winning her heart, Jack's advances turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own terms.

Bean's body of work includes Broadway's One Man, Two Guvnors (which won an acting Tony Award for James Corden) and the recent main-stem comedy The Nap. His plays also include Young Marx, The Hypocrite and the Olivier-nominated Harvest.

Jack Absolute Flies Again will feature set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, music by Adrian Johnston, sound design by Paul Arditti, video design by Jeff Sugg, choreography by Lizzi Gee and physical comedy direction by Toby Park.

