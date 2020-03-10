Watch Rachel Tucker Celebrate Her First Week in Come From Away On Episode 2 of Her Vlog

“First show, done. Dying,” said Rachel Tucker on this week's episode of her Come From Away vlog, Back in the Sky. “God, it’s so special. I’m on Broadway! It never grows old.” In the episode, Tucker celebrates her first performance and first week, in the hit musical. But that's not the only momentous thing that happened. Come From Away celebrated its third anniversary at the same time. Meanwhile, Tucker is building connections with her new show family; she interviews cast member Astrid Van Wieren in a segment called "Getting to Know You"—"Have you ever worn socks with sandals?" asked Tucker. "As a character, not in real life," replied Van Wieren. Plus, Tucker asks Broadway.com viewers for assistance: "I have been here for 12 days and I have yet to find a really, really nice place that sells coffee. All I want is a really nice cup of coffee. Send help, please!"

Watch the episode below and let these gifs be your next mood.

First performance in the books!

Celebrating a Broadway anniversary AND International Women's Day.

Watch episode two of Back in the Sky below.