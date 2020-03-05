Sponsored
To Be a Newfoundlander: Come From Away Celebrates Three Years on Broadway

Hot Shot
by Michael Appler • Mar 5, 2020
The cast of "Come From Away"
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Come From Awaythe 2017 Tony nominee for Best Musical about a Canadian town that's inundated with dozens of grounded planes on 9/11, celebrated three years on Broadway on March 4. The cast—including Rachel Tucker, the former Come From Away West End lead who joined the Broadway company this week (and started vlogging for Broadway.com)—gathered on stage with writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff to celebrate the show's anniversary. There were balloons and more than enough Sugarush Bakery cupcakes to, in the words of one of the show's songs, "lead us out of the night." Take a look at photos from the celebration.

Writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff
