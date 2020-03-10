Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tony Winner Steve Kazee & Fiancée Jenna Dewan Welcome Son Callum Michael Rebel

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 10, 2020
Steve Kazee & Jenna Dewan
(Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order! Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee, and his fiancée, actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, welcomed son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee on March 6. Dewan broke the news on Instagram:

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️
Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️
Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20"

Kazee took home the 2012 Tony Award as Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Guy in Once. His main-stem credits also include 110 in the Shade, Spamalot, Seascape and To Be or Not to Be. He was seen off-Broadway in the debut staging of Once and a revival of Shakespeare's As You Like It.

Dewan first burst onto the scene as Nora Clark in the 2006 film Step Up. She has since worked as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, P!nk, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera. Her screen acting credits include American Horror Story, The Resident and Soundtrack.

The Broadway.com team sends much love and congratulations to the growing family!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

View Comments

Star Files

Steve Kazee

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway League Issues Statement on Coronavirus: 'Productions Continue to Play as Scheduled'
  2. Broadway Grosses: Company Revival Plays to Sold-Out Houses in First Week
  3. Meet Euphegenia! See Rob McClure in the Mrs. Doubtfire Costume for the First Time
  4. Sabrina Carpenter & a Fetch New Group of Stars Join Mean Girls
  5. Rob McClure's Nanny State: How the Mrs. Doubtfire Star Balances Broadway Fame and His Philly Family
Back to Top
Newsletters