Tony Winner Steve Kazee & Fiancée Jenna Dewan Welcome Son Callum Michael Rebel

Congratulations are in order! Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee, and his fiancée, actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, welcomed son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee on March 6. Dewan broke the news on Instagram:

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️

Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️

Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20"

Kazee took home the 2012 Tony Award as Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Guy in Once. His main-stem credits also include 110 in the Shade, Spamalot, Seascape and To Be or Not to Be. He was seen off-Broadway in the debut staging of Once and a revival of Shakespeare's As You Like It.

Dewan first burst onto the scene as Nora Clark in the 2006 film Step Up. She has since worked as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, P!nk, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera. Her screen acting credits include American Horror Story, The Resident and Soundtrack.

The Broadway.com team sends much love and congratulations to the growing family!