The Cast of the Off-Broadway Immigration Drama 72 Miles to Go Take Their Opening Night Bows

by Michael Appler • Mar 11, 2020
Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Jacqueline Guillén, Triney Sandoval and Maria Elena Ramirez
(Photos by Andy Henderson for Broadway.com)

72 Miles to Goplaywright Hilary Bettis' examination of a Mexican-American family under the duress of deportation, opened on March 10. The cast—led by Maria Elena Ramirez as Anita, a mother deported from her home in Arizona, and Triney Sandoval as Billy, Anita's husband who must hold his splintering family together—took their bows at the off-Broadway Laura Pels Theatre. Directed by Jo Bonney, 72 Miles to Go also stars Tyler Alvarez, Jacqueline Guillén and Bobby Moreno. Later, playwright Bettis and director Bonney joined the cast at the after party. 72 Miles to Go runs until May 3. See photos of the show's opening night below. 

Maria Elena Ramirez
Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Jacqueline Guillén, Triney Sandoval and Maria Elena Ramirez
Jo Bonney and Hilary Bettis
Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Hilary Bettis, Jo Bonney, Maria Elena Ramirez, understudy Fig Chilcott, Triney Sandoval, Jacqueline Guillén, and understudies Matthew Martinez and Eliud Kauffman 
