All Theaters in London's West End to Close Due to COVID-19

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all West End theater productions have been shut down until further notice. Julian Bird, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, made the announcement on the heels of a declaration from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking people to avoid public buildings including theaters.

"We are extremely grateful to all of our audiences who have continued to support us for as long as they can, and to theater staff across the country who have worked so hard in recent weeks to ensure the safety and enjoyment of audiences," said Bird in a statement. "Closing venues is not a decision that is taken lightly, and we know that this will have a severe impact on many of the 290,000 individuals working in our industry. In these uncertain times, SOLT and UK Theatre remain committed to helping provide vital support for those in need, and hope we are able to welcome audiences back to our theaters before too long."

This news follows a similar shutdown of Broadway theaters that was put in place on March 12 due to COVID-19. Off-Broadway productions have followed suit.

London's Olivier Awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in West End theater, is slated to be held on April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall. No word yet on a cancellation or postponement.