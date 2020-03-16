Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

NYC Mayor Calls for Temporary Closure of Theaters & More

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 15, 2020
Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre, home to the long-running hit "Stomp"

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City, has declared that all theaters, concert venues and nightclubs be closed temporarily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NBC News. An executive order is set to go into effect on the morning of March 17.

"Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues must all close," said de Blasio. "The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together," he continued. "We have to break that cycle."

The news of de Blasio's regulation on small theaters follows a shutdown of Broadway venues that was put into place on March 12 as Governor Andrew Cuomo enacted a restriction prohibiting gatherings of 500 or more people due to COVID-19.

Many off-Broadway productions followed suit. Those which have remained open, including Stomp, Harry Townsend's Last Stand and The Office! A Musical Parody, are now expected to pause their runs in response to de Blasio's executive order.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Shuts Down: Performances Canceled Through April 12 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
  2. Veteran Broadway Actor Merwin Foard Dies at 59
  3. COVID-19 Pandemic Prompts Cancellation of Many Off-Broadway Shows
  4. Sabrina Carpenter, Chad Burris & a Fetch New Group of Stars Take Their First Bows in Mean Girls
  5. Blow Out the Candles! Celebrate the 50-Year History of Broadway's Company
Back to Top
Newsletters