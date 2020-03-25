Lots of Company! A Look at Broadway Pets at Home with Their Starry Owners

Here’s a silver lining: Broadway pets might be the only adoring fans happy to see their owners self-isolating. Used to saying goodbye to their loving theater parents eight times a week, the loving pets of Broadway—from Isaac Powell’s frogs to Max von Essen’s hairless cats—must be reveling in their owner’s undivided attention. And for Broadway.com readers who are pet owners, dogs and cats don’t carry the coronavirus, so singing “Ladies Who Lunch” to your fur babies while you wait to see Patti LuPone back on Broadway should be embraced. Below are just a few Broadway pets to bring some joy to your quarantine.

Taylor Trensch’s Puppy, Ralph

When Taylor Trensch isn’t palling around as Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird, he’s playing with Ralph, his adorable new puppy. We're sure these two are getting into the good kind of trouble, and not the bothering-their-neighbors kind.

Patrick Page’s Star Doggie, Georgie

Patrick Page, who plays Hades in Hadestown, brings Georgie just about everywhere, including to red carpets and even to the set of Law and Order. Georgie is ready for her close-up!

Krystal Joy Brown’s Cavoodle, Ajay

Krystal Joy Brown’s cavalier king charles and poodle mix, Ajay, is fit for a queen. Brown, who plays Eliza in Hamilton, even brings Ajay backstage to the hit show, where the puppy's already turned into a diva. We bow down!

Issac Powell’s Frogs

Yes, Issac Powell, who plays Tony in West Side Story, is a loving frog owner, alongside boyfriend Wesley Taylor—and has been since college. "Something’s Croaking," anyone?

Abby Mueller's Cat, Chaunce

Abby Mueller may play a queen in Six, but it's clear the queen in her life is her cat Chaunce, who made a cameo in one of her Yas, Queen! vlogs. Chaunce is obviously one of a kind, no category.

Ephraim Syke’s Bulldog, Benji

Benji is Broadway’s biggest boy. When he’s not at home with Ephraim Sykes, a former Temptation in Ain’t Too Proud and upcoming star of MJ the Musical, Benji is spending time with his other Broadway bestie: Derrick Baskin’s shar-pei, Bernard (who also has a personal insta). Now that's a musical doggie duet we would love to see.

Barbra Streisand Cloned Coton de Tulears, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett

When Barbra Streisand’s dog Samantha died, she cloned her late fur baby—twice. No joke, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett are identical genetic matches, though their personalities have yet to match the “seriousness” of Samantha, who crossed the rainbow bridge in 2017, said Streisand. There's a Side Show joke in here somewhere.

Max von Essen’s Sphinxes, Frankie and Pocket

Tony-nominated actor Max von Essen has seven fur babies, but his hairless cats Frankie and Pocket are the stars: Frankie has almost 22,000 followers on Instagram, and his sister, Pocket, sports 14,000 devoted fans. What a pair of fabulous felines!

Sutton Foster’s Dorkie, Mabel

Like her two-time Tony winning mom, Mabel is a longtime star: Sutton Foster’s dachshund and yorkie mix has been a staple on her Instagram. Foster, who will lead this year's revival of The Music Man, rescued Mabel in 2015. We wouldn't mind seeing Mabel on The Music Man red carpet!

Samantha Pauly’s Greyhound, Dale

Six actor Samantha Pauly adopted her greyhound Dale when he retired from racing, giving him a second chance at life. Dale has his own Instagram account, which Pauly hopes to use to inspire others to save and adopt retired greyhounds. Dale, you're an inspiration to us all!

Katrina Lenk’s Cat, Wolfie

Tony-winning actor Katrina Lenk may be playing the single Bobbie in Company, but in real life, her fluffy cat Wolfie ensures that the leading lady is never alone. Phone rings, door chimes, in comes cat company!