Ashley Park-Led Thoroughly Modern Millie Canceled at City Center Encores!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City Center has announced the cancellation of its spring Encores! staging of Thoroughly Modern Millie. Tony nominee Ashley Park was slated to headline the production, originally scheduled for May 6-10.

Playwright Lauren Yee was on board to offer a new perspective on the 2002 Tony-winning musical by Dick Scanlan and Jeanine Tesori, with Encores! Resident Director Lear deBessonet set to direct.

As a result of COVID-19, City Center also canceled the previously scheduled Encores! production, a new staging of Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's 1948 musical Love Life, which was set to run from March 18-22.