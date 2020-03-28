Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ashley Park-Led Thoroughly Modern Millie Canceled at City Center Encores!

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 28, 2020
Ashley Park
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City Center has announced the cancellation of its spring Encores! staging of Thoroughly Modern Millie. Tony nominee Ashley Park was slated to headline the production, originally scheduled for May 6-10.

Playwright Lauren Yee was on board to offer a new perspective on the 2002 Tony-winning musical by Dick Scanlan and Jeanine Tesori, with Encores! Resident Director Lear deBessonet set to direct.

As a result of COVID-19, City Center also canceled the previously scheduled Encores! production, a new staging of Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's 1948 musical Love Life, which was set to run from March 18-22.

View Comments

Star Files

Ashley Park

Articles Trending Now

  1. Feeling Anxious? You Should Be Streaming SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical
  2. Didn't See James Corden's Tony-Winning Turn in One Man, Two Guvnors? Now's Your Chance to Watch It from Home
  3. Mark Blum, Fixture of Off-Broadway & Loved Character Actor, Dies at 69
Back to Top
Newsletters