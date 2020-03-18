Broadway.com to Livestream All-Star Return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show on March 22

A glittering array of superstar talent will come together this weekend for a special one-night return of the Emmy-winning Rosie O'Donnell Show. The livestreamed event, presented in support of The Actors Fund in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, will be broadcast live on March 22 at 7:00pm ET on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube channel. Original Rosie O'Donnell Show music director John McDaniel will return for the event. Erich Bergen (Waitress, Madam Secretary) will co-produce with O'Donnell.

The special program will feature performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in entertainment, all participating live from the comfort of their own homes, including Bergen, Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Lorin Latarro, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley and more.

In a statement, O'Donnell said, "Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now—in this time of tremendous need—it's our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in."

Bergen added, "This is the ultimate win-win proposition; the Actors Fund needs our support, and we're all desperate for some fabulous entertainment we can enjoy from the safety of our own homes. I'm so grateful to Rosie, and to this truly jaw-dropping array of talent that have agreed to participate."

Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell said, "Because social distancing is so important right now, this amazing benefit is an incredible show of support to lift spirits, bring us all together virtually and help The Actors Fund help those in need. Now more than ever, people in our community are depending on The Fund's vital services. It's critical that we be there for those in need, in particular our seniors and the immunocompromised individuals who need our help, as well as those in financial distress."

For six remarkable seasons, The Rosie O'Donnell Show remained the hottest thing in daytime television. From its first season to its final episode, which culminated in a giant Broadway medley, The Rosie O'Donnell Show devoted more airtime to promoting theatrical productions than any other national program in television history. Even after ending her show, O'Donnell has remained a tireless supporter of Broadway, as a performer, producer, outspoken fan and a three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O'Donnell with its Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her commitment to arts education.

The Actors Fund’s services remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include the Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit give.actorsfund.org/Rosie.