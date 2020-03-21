Stars on Sondheim: Veanne Cox on the Secret to Singing 'Getting Married Today'

March 22 marks Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. It's impossible to state the great contribution and influences this titan of the stage has made to musical theater, but we're taking a stab at it by reaching out to some stars who have appeared in his many shows to share their personal experiences.

Veanne Cox played Amy in the 1995 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. As the anxiety-ridden bride, Cox got to sing the rapid-fire song, "Getting Married Today," which earned her a Tony nomination. Her other Broadway credits include An American in Paris and the 2004 Caroline, or Change revival. Here, Cox recalls a compliment from Sondheim she'll never forget.

What was the first Sondheim show you ever saw?

The movie of West Side Story. I found out what breathless feels like. I remember sitting there realizing that I was not breathing; it was the first time I felt that.

What’s your favorite personal Sondheim anecdote?

During tech for Company, after a run of “Getting Married Today,” Sondheim came over to me and said, “You found the secret: the faster you sing it, the easier it is.” He was giving me credit for having figured it out.

What’s your desert island Sondheim cast recording?

Any recording of Company. It doesn’t matter which recording because they’re all wonderful, I truly think it’s one of the best scores ever. I auditioned for Sarah for the one that's currently not playing. Oh God, in my audition, I sang “Have I Got a Guy For You" [originally "Have I Got a Girl For You"]. I hadn’t thought about being a woman singing it, so I sang it like a guy. And it was hilarious because when I was done, they all sat there with their mouths open because I was supposed to have sung it like a woman. They were like, “OK, thank you for that. Can you just do it again and make it sound like you’re sitting at table talking with all your girlfriends?” And I was like, “That’s no fun.” I guess that’s why I didn’t get the part. I literally couldn’t do it as a woman. Oh, I wish I could see it!

Which Sondheim role would you love to tackle, whether you’re appropriate or not?

Like most everyone, I would want to play Desiree, so I could sing "Send in the Clowns." I may be getting too old for her, so I'll have to wait for Madame Armfeldt.

Tell us something about Sondheim we probably don’t know.

If you didn't know it was him walking down the street, you would never know was him. I watched him walk down the street one day and I just stood there and watched him until he disappeared into the horizon. He was just shuffling along. Here’s this iconic man and I just thought, “No one knows who he is, no one knows that’s Stephen Sondheim walking down the street.” He doesn’t have to put on airs because he’s Stephen Sondheim. It never left me, that sense of, you know, anonymity—being an icon and also being completely anonymous.

Which Sondheim song would you like to sing to him for his birthday?

“Sorry-Grateful” from Company. It’s just the best song ever written and I would like to sing it for him. I think I could make it into something. That I can do as a woman. [Laughs.]