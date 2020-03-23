Sponsored
Settle In and Watch the Entire Thing! See the One-Night-Only Starry Return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show Right Here

Watch It
by Diep Tran • Mar 23, 2020
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

She's back! On March 22, Rosie O'Donnell hosted a one-night-only return performance of The Rosie O'Donnell Show from her garage. The three-and-a-half hour show, which rivaled the Oscars in length, included performances from Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Kelli O'Hara, and so many more, plus words of wisdom from Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda and a whole bunch of other Broadway stars—who all called in via their homes (the power of technology!). The benefit show raised more than $500,000 for The Actors Fund's relief efforts for out-of-work theater professionals. Yes, it was epic! The Rosie O'Donnell Show benefit was produced by Erich Bergen with Broadway.com and Revelations Entertainment. It was directed by Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek and livestreamed on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube account. Watch the entire broadcast below. And please donate to this excellent cause!

