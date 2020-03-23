Magic! Cooking Disasters! Bathtub Sax! See 11 Surprising Moments from The Rosie O'Donnell Show Benefit

There was plenty to make us smile or even laugh out loud in the one-night-only return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show on March 22, which served as a benefit for The Actors Fund. O’Donnell hosted the show from her garage/art studio and stars offered well-wishes and performances from their living rooms, basements, cabins in the woods, kitchens, bathrooms (we see your rose petals, Tituss) and bathtubs. In the process, viewers got a glimpse of how their favorite stars are reacting to self-isolation, and the results were hilarious. Here are some favorite outrageous moments from the broadcast.

Neil Patrick Harris Performs Magic with His Kids

Harris appeared on the show with his twins, Gideon and Harper. A well-known magic geek, Harris enlisted his children to serve as assistants during a trick. While O'Donnell was impressed with the impromptu magic show, the twins were not. “They hate it," Harris said. "They absolutely hate it." It's OK Neil, you can do magic for us anytime!

Idina Menzel Is Trying New Recipes

The Tony winner got honest with how she's taking all of this stay-at-home time. “I guess I’m going a little bonkers," she said from her kitchen as she adjusted her phone. "I’ve been trying to cook because I’m not a good cook. I thought, now’s the time, so I tried a lasagna, but I put in too much ricotta cheese, and my husband didn’t like it very much.” Kitchen queen? She is not that girl.

Gloria Estefan Makes Quarantine into a Flan Party

Estefan wore a shirt that said “Flan Haters!” while performing “Always Tomorrow”—changing the lyrics to “love as many people as I can from six feet away." Her husband, Emilio, brought over their dogs, Hamilton and Matilda, and did all he could to keep the pups from eating the flan. We don't blame them, it looked delish!

Bernadette Peters Gives New Meaning to Wearing a Mask

Peters sent in a video telling viewers to donate to The Actors Fund. Then, she gave everyone a glimpse of her beauty routine: “When I’m at home, I wear a mask, but it’s a beauty mask!” That's some self-care we can get behind.

Kristin Chenoweth Also Has a Mask Moment

In addition to singing “Taylor, the Latte Boy,” Chenoweth blew some kisses through her new accessory, a bedazzled protective face mask. Where did she get it, and how can we get one? “I have a bling lady, and she made this,” she said. Where do we find a bling lady? How do we become a bling lady? We need answers, KC!

Adrienne Warren Plays the Sax in the Bath

Some technical sound difficulties kept the Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star from appearing at her anticipated time. But when Warren did arrive, viewers at home were treated to a wild performance of “The Best"—complete with a tiny saxophone solo—all from Warren's bathtub. This is simply the best bathtub performance we've ever seen.





Miranda Sings Is Always Prepared

Youtube sensation Miranda Sings (played by comedian Colleen Ballinger) called in and showed off her own coronavirus protection gear, which included a full-fledged helmet. “Honestly, I left my quarantine quarters to be here today,” she said. “I’ve been living in the bathroom.”

Marisa Tomei Turns Right Round, Baby

The Oscar winner sent in a video greeting, in which she told everyone to "stay healthy and donate what you can," all while hula hooping. That is one way to stay healthy, keep your heart rate up—and keep others from touching you.

Elizabeth Stanley Is Getting Back to Nature

Like every one else on Broadway, Jagged Little Pill’s Stanley had to temporarily move out of her dressing room, and now her plant babies from the theater are crowding her apartment. We'd watch this production of Little Shop of Horrors anytime. Suddenly Stanley, anyone?

Randy Rainbow Has eBay Gold

The return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show would not be complete without a limited edition 1999 Rosie doll—complete with pantsuit perfection. Randy Rainbow brought his to the show, still in its unopened package, and we're seriously jealous!

Annette Bening Has an Important Message

Bening, who’s serves as the vice chair of The Actors Fund, delivered a positive message. “Let’s not forget we are together in strength and spirit,” she said. “Let’s do everything we can to stick together and help those in need.” She then tipped her hat to the audience, which said: "Make America Kind Again." We agree, Madame Vice Chair!

Catch these shenanigans and more below, and be sure to donate to The Actors Fund.