David Byrne's Theatrical Concert American Utopia to Be Published as a Book This Fall

American Utopia, the unique Broadway concert based on David Byrne's album, will be released in book form later this year. Bloomsbury Publishing will release the tome on September 8.

Edited and designed by Alex Kalman, the book will feature the words and lyrics of Byrne's original album and concert, in addition to original artwork by Maira Kalman.

"Here is the hope and joy that I believe emanates from this show turned into something you can hold in your hand—thank you Maira and Alex," said Byrne in a statement.

The show American Utopia, which features Byrne sharing the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe, first arrived on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on October 20, 2019. The show became a surprise hit and received multiple extensions, eventually concluding its run on February 16, 2020.

Byrne's show will return to the Hudson Theatre this fall for a 17-week engagement from September 18, 2020 through January 17, 2021.

To pre-order the book, click here.