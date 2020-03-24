Broadway Icon Chita Rivera on Her Favorite Leading Men: 'Eat Your Heart Out'

Known for Great White Way performances in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Nine and many more, Chita Rivera is the definition of a Broadway legend. She was among the starry lineup on the special one-night-only return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show; the Broadway.com broadcast raised over $600,000 for The Actors Fund. O'Donnell asked Rivera which of the leading men in her illustrious career is her favorite. The Broadway queen could not pick one: "I've got the best. Dick Van Dyke was stupid, he was so great. He still is," she said of her Bye Bye Birdie co-star.

Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera in "Bye Bye Birdie" in 1960

(Photo: New York Public Library)

She also listed her Nine co-star Antonio Banderas. "All he's got to do is step out there, and you may as well just leave the stage," she laughed. "At the end of the tango number ["Folies Bergeres"], I would turn to the audience and say, 'Eat your heart out.' He was phenomenal in singing, dancing, acting—and he's not hard to look at."

In addition to praising the talented men with whom she has performed, Rivera also offered words of encouragement during this time of uncertainty: "It's all so simple. There's nothing left to do but just spend more time and be absolutely clear and sincere with those that you love, and let them know that you love them. Be a better human being. You have time to spend on that." Want to help out? Donate to The Actors Fund here.